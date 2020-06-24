All apartments in Orlando
413 Ruth Ln. Unit R

413 Ruth Ln Unit R-7 · No Longer Available
Location

413 Ruth Ln Unit R-7, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Eola Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
garage
- PENDING Luxury 3 story townhouse just 2 blocks from Lake Eola and walking distance to the Thornton Park neighborhood. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath and large office/storage/4th bedroom just 2 blocks from Lake Eola in Downtown Orlando. Nice quiet neighborhood in a historic area of Lake Eola Heights. Travertine flooring on the main level with newer carpet on the 3rd level and stairways. 2 car garage on the ground level and extra large storage room. French balconies and Courtyard atmosphere makes this a cute townhome community. The community also has a small pool to relax and enjoy.

(RLNE4714405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Ruth Ln. Unit R have any available units?
413 Ruth Ln. Unit R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 Ruth Ln. Unit R have?
Some of 413 Ruth Ln. Unit R's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Ruth Ln. Unit R currently offering any rent specials?
413 Ruth Ln. Unit R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Ruth Ln. Unit R pet-friendly?
No, 413 Ruth Ln. Unit R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 413 Ruth Ln. Unit R offer parking?
Yes, 413 Ruth Ln. Unit R offers parking.
Does 413 Ruth Ln. Unit R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Ruth Ln. Unit R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Ruth Ln. Unit R have a pool?
Yes, 413 Ruth Ln. Unit R has a pool.
Does 413 Ruth Ln. Unit R have accessible units?
No, 413 Ruth Ln. Unit R does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Ruth Ln. Unit R have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 Ruth Ln. Unit R does not have units with dishwashers.
