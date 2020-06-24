413 Ruth Ln Unit R-7, Orlando, FL 32801 Lake Eola Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
pool
courtyard
carpet
- PENDING Luxury 3 story townhouse just 2 blocks from Lake Eola and walking distance to the Thornton Park neighborhood. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath and large office/storage/4th bedroom just 2 blocks from Lake Eola in Downtown Orlando. Nice quiet neighborhood in a historic area of Lake Eola Heights. Travertine flooring on the main level with newer carpet on the 3rd level and stairways. 2 car garage on the ground level and extra large storage room. French balconies and Courtyard atmosphere makes this a cute townhome community. The community also has a small pool to relax and enjoy.
(RLNE4714405)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
