4117 FAIRVIEW VISTA POINT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court car wash area clubhouse elevator parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub tennis court

This wonderful Condo is on the second floor with an elevator, the balcony extends from living room to master suit with lakefront views overlooking Lake Fairview. Home includes a washer/dryer, assigned covered parking, visitor parking w/car washing area. Fairview Vista Condominiums consist of 103 Units located in Five Three-Story Buildings and Recently taken a Major Exterior Renovation. This Secluded Lakefront Complex offers Private sandy beach, Cabana Lounge Chairs and tables with grills, Boat Launch, Boat Dock, Boat & Trailer Storage on site, Sea Wall, Lakeside Community Pool & Spa, Lakefront Gazebo Overlooking Private Beach, Lighted Tennis Courts, Basketball court, Beautifully Decorated Clubhouse with a kitchen, Elevators, and Assigned Covered Parking which is #10. Inside features , Lakefront Views from Master Bedroom and Main Living Areas, patio offers Panoramic Views of the Lake and Nearby Beach, . Close to I-4, 408, Winter Park, College Park and Downtown.