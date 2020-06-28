All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4117 FAIRVIEW VISTA POINT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4117 FAIRVIEW VISTA POINT
Last updated September 2 2019 at 10:54 PM

4117 FAIRVIEW VISTA POINT

4117 Fairview Vista Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4117 Fairview Vista Point, Orlando, FL 32804

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
This wonderful Condo is on the second floor with an elevator, the balcony extends from living room to master suit with lakefront views overlooking Lake Fairview. Home includes a washer/dryer, assigned covered parking, visitor parking w/car washing area. Fairview Vista Condominiums consist of 103 Units located in Five Three-Story Buildings and Recently taken a Major Exterior Renovation. This Secluded Lakefront Complex offers Private sandy beach, Cabana Lounge Chairs and tables with grills, Boat Launch, Boat Dock, Boat & Trailer Storage on site, Sea Wall, Lakeside Community Pool & Spa, Lakefront Gazebo Overlooking Private Beach, Lighted Tennis Courts, Basketball court, Beautifully Decorated Clubhouse with a kitchen, Elevators, and Assigned Covered Parking which is #10. Inside features , Lakefront Views from Master Bedroom and Main Living Areas, patio offers Panoramic Views of the Lake and Nearby Beach, . Close to I-4, 408, Winter Park, College Park and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4117 FAIRVIEW VISTA POINT have any available units?
4117 FAIRVIEW VISTA POINT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4117 FAIRVIEW VISTA POINT have?
Some of 4117 FAIRVIEW VISTA POINT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4117 FAIRVIEW VISTA POINT currently offering any rent specials?
4117 FAIRVIEW VISTA POINT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 FAIRVIEW VISTA POINT pet-friendly?
No, 4117 FAIRVIEW VISTA POINT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4117 FAIRVIEW VISTA POINT offer parking?
Yes, 4117 FAIRVIEW VISTA POINT offers parking.
Does 4117 FAIRVIEW VISTA POINT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4117 FAIRVIEW VISTA POINT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 FAIRVIEW VISTA POINT have a pool?
Yes, 4117 FAIRVIEW VISTA POINT has a pool.
Does 4117 FAIRVIEW VISTA POINT have accessible units?
No, 4117 FAIRVIEW VISTA POINT does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 FAIRVIEW VISTA POINT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4117 FAIRVIEW VISTA POINT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir
Orlando, FL 32818
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach