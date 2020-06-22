4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10

Amenities

2/1.5, 2-story townhome, in gated community! - Cute, 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom, 2-story townhome, in gated community- Avalon Condominiums! Stainless steel appliances, new paint, laminate flooring, and large open rooms, are just a few things this townhouse has to offer! The kitchen, half bath, and living area on the main floor overlook the community pool. Large bedrooms, walk-in closets, and 1 full bathroom are all upstairs. Lots of storage space, no neighbors above, and water, sewer, and trash are included in the rent! THERE IS NO WASHER AND DRYER OR HOOKUPS INSIDE THE UNIT, but there is an on-site coin laundry facility inside the community. All conveniently located in the newly designated Gateway District, minutes from the airport, endless shops and restaurants at Lee Vista Promenade, downtown Orlando, 408 & 417! Email Samantha@donasher.com today to schedule a viewing



