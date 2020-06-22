All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10

4115 Semoran Boulevard · (407) 557-6653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Semoran
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4115 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1214 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
pool
2/1.5, 2-story townhome, in gated community! - Cute, 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom, 2-story townhome, in gated community- Avalon Condominiums! Stainless steel appliances, new paint, laminate flooring, and large open rooms, are just a few things this townhouse has to offer! The kitchen, half bath, and living area on the main floor overlook the community pool. Large bedrooms, walk-in closets, and 1 full bathroom are all upstairs. Lots of storage space, no neighbors above, and water, sewer, and trash are included in the rent! THERE IS NO WASHER AND DRYER OR HOOKUPS INSIDE THE UNIT, but there is an on-site coin laundry facility inside the community. All conveniently located in the newly designated Gateway District, minutes from the airport, endless shops and restaurants at Lee Vista Promenade, downtown Orlando, 408 & 417! Email Samantha@donasher.com today to schedule a viewing

(RLNE4132866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 have any available units?
4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 have?
Some of 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 currently offering any rent specials?
4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 is pet friendly.
Does 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 offer parking?
No, 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 does not offer parking.
Does 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 have a pool?
Yes, 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 has a pool.
Does 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 have accessible units?
No, 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Zen
9835 Namaste Loop
Orlando, FL 32836
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Baldwin Harbor
1711 Jake St
Orlando, FL 32814
Palmetto At East Mil
4444 S Rio Grande Ave
Orlando, FL 32839
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity