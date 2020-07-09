All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4113 S. Semoran Blvd #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4113 S. Semoran Blvd #4
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

4113 S. Semoran Blvd #4

4113 Semoran Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Semoran
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4113 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
pool
dog park
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
dog park
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
- Beautiful 1/1.5 Townhouse Unit!

Community is pet friendly and offers two Pools, Playground, Dog park, Tennis court, Volley ball court, Ballard, laundry facilities, Car care center. Close to Orlando International Airport.

Fees Required:
$100.00 Application Fee per person
Security Deposit : $975.00 Minimum
Credit Score Required: 600+
Income Required: 2.5x rental amount or more

Other Requirements:
No evictions within the last 10+ years

Unit includes; water, sewer, trash, pest control.

(RLNE3101805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4113 S. Semoran Blvd #4 have any available units?
4113 S. Semoran Blvd #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4113 S. Semoran Blvd #4 have?
Some of 4113 S. Semoran Blvd #4's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4113 S. Semoran Blvd #4 currently offering any rent specials?
4113 S. Semoran Blvd #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4113 S. Semoran Blvd #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4113 S. Semoran Blvd #4 is pet friendly.
Does 4113 S. Semoran Blvd #4 offer parking?
No, 4113 S. Semoran Blvd #4 does not offer parking.
Does 4113 S. Semoran Blvd #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4113 S. Semoran Blvd #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4113 S. Semoran Blvd #4 have a pool?
Yes, 4113 S. Semoran Blvd #4 has a pool.
Does 4113 S. Semoran Blvd #4 have accessible units?
No, 4113 S. Semoran Blvd #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4113 S. Semoran Blvd #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4113 S. Semoran Blvd #4 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Crowntree Lakes
5759 Crowntree Ln
Orlando, FL 32829
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St
Orlando, FL 32806
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach