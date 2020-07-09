4113 S. Semoran Blvd #4

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly pool dog park playground tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area dog park on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

- Beautiful 1/1.5 Townhouse Unit!



Community is pet friendly and offers two Pools, Playground, Dog park, Tennis court, Volley ball court, Ballard, laundry facilities, Car care center. Close to Orlando International Airport.



Fees Required:

$100.00 Application Fee per person

Security Deposit : $975.00 Minimum

Credit Score Required: 600+

Income Required: 2.5x rental amount or more



Other Requirements:

No evictions within the last 10+ years



Unit includes; water, sewer, trash, pest control.



(RLNE3101805)