All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4107 E. Michigan Street #4107.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4107 E. Michigan Street #4107
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4107 E. Michigan Street #4107

4107 E Michigan St Unit 4107 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4107 E Michigan St Unit 4107, Orlando, FL 32812
Conway

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4107 E. Michigan St. #4107 Orlando, FL 32812 - Deposit $995. Monthly Rent $995. Available Now!

Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or shaylene@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

Must see this updated 1 bed 1 bath condo, located in a gated community close to Downtown. This unit has been fully renovated and features beautiful new flooring, stainless steel appliances, beautiful kitchen cabinets, and a large screened in front porch. Lawn care is included through the HOA. Centrally located so you are close to Downtown, shopping, restaurants, and major roadways.

HOA - Lawn Care Included!

Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Schools:
Elementary Conway
Middle Conway
High Boone
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Directions- Go South on Conway Road, West on East Michigan and the Crossings at Conway will be on the right.

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys

**Additional $50 separate application fee per adult for the HOA**

**Our qualifying criteria allows for no more than two unrelated adults on the lease agreement**

Pet Information-
Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or shaylene@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

(RLNE4464316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4107 E. Michigan Street #4107 have any available units?
4107 E. Michigan Street #4107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4107 E. Michigan Street #4107 have?
Some of 4107 E. Michigan Street #4107's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4107 E. Michigan Street #4107 currently offering any rent specials?
4107 E. Michigan Street #4107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4107 E. Michigan Street #4107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4107 E. Michigan Street #4107 is pet friendly.
Does 4107 E. Michigan Street #4107 offer parking?
No, 4107 E. Michigan Street #4107 does not offer parking.
Does 4107 E. Michigan Street #4107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4107 E. Michigan Street #4107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4107 E. Michigan Street #4107 have a pool?
No, 4107 E. Michigan Street #4107 does not have a pool.
Does 4107 E. Michigan Street #4107 have accessible units?
No, 4107 E. Michigan Street #4107 does not have accessible units.
Does 4107 E. Michigan Street #4107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4107 E. Michigan Street #4107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive
Orlando, FL 32835
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach