4107 E. Michigan Street #4107

4107 E. Michigan St. #4107 Orlando, FL 32812 - Deposit $995. Monthly Rent $995. Available Now!



Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or shaylene@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!



Must see this updated 1 bed 1 bath condo, located in a gated community close to Downtown. This unit has been fully renovated and features beautiful new flooring, stainless steel appliances, beautiful kitchen cabinets, and a large screened in front porch. Lawn care is included through the HOA. Centrally located so you are close to Downtown, shopping, restaurants, and major roadways.



HOA - Lawn Care Included!



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Elementary Conway

Middle Conway

High Boone

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Directions- Go South on Conway Road, West on East Michigan and the Crossings at Conway will be on the right.



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys



**Additional $50 separate application fee per adult for the HOA**



**Our qualifying criteria allows for no more than two unrelated adults on the lease agreement**



Pet Information-

Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis.



