Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

4073 Nimons Street ORANGE

Location

4073 Nimons Street, Orlando, FL 32811
Richmond Heights

Amenities

air conditioning
range
refrigerator
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home For Rent at 4073 Nimons Street Orlando, Fl. 32811 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home For Rent at 4073 Nimons St. Orlando, Fl. 32811. This Home has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C. Call to schedule showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Cristina Burgos at 407-361-7193 or Rick Sein at 407-716-0459.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to cristinaburgos.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take I4 East, Exit 79, Turn left onto S John Young Pkwy/FL-423, Turn left onto L B McLeod Rd, Turn right onto Bruton Blvd., Turn left onto Nimons Street.

(RLNE4305743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

