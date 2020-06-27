Really cute efficiency condo unit ready for immediate move in. Wood laminate floor in main room, Tile flooring in wet areas. Screened in patio adds extra space. Gated Community. Pet friendly with owner approval.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4031 E MICHIGAN STREET have any available units?
4031 E MICHIGAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4031 E MICHIGAN STREET have?
Some of 4031 E MICHIGAN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4031 E MICHIGAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4031 E MICHIGAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4031 E MICHIGAN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4031 E MICHIGAN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4031 E MICHIGAN STREET offer parking?
No, 4031 E MICHIGAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4031 E MICHIGAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4031 E MICHIGAN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4031 E MICHIGAN STREET have a pool?
No, 4031 E MICHIGAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4031 E MICHIGAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 4031 E MICHIGAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4031 E MICHIGAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4031 E MICHIGAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
