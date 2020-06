Amenities

dishwasher gym pool playground courtyard extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym playground pool

This beautiful 2 bed and 2.5 is one of the largest floor plans in the community! Lovely courtyard by the front door, with closet for extra storage. Half bathroom located downstairs, both master suites are upstairs. This gated community has great amenities such as a pool, playground, gym etc!