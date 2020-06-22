Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym pool hot tub tennis court

3974 Versailles Dr #C Available 05/15/20 3974 Versailles Dr. #C, Orlando, FL 32808 - Don't miss this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom ground floor unit that offers a wonderful view of Lake Orlando. The unit has carpet throughout with large 42 in kitchen cabinets, dining for 6, and walk in master closet. The condominium is located in the tranquil Cypress Pointe Condos of Lake Orlando, which is only minutes away from Winter Park, downtown, Altamonte Springs. The amenities include pool, spa, fitness center, tennis courts, and dog park. The gated community also offers free pest service as well as community security 7 days a week.



- Net income must be 3 times the asking rent

- No Evictions

- No Rental Debt

- No Utility Debt



Please text George at 334.268.1737 or go to rentprosper.com and complete a guest card to schedule a showing.



