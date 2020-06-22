All apartments in Orlando
Location

3974 Versailles Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

dogs allowed
gym
pool
dog park
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
3974 Versailles Dr #C Available 05/15/20 3974 Versailles Dr. #C, Orlando, FL 32808 - Don't miss this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom ground floor unit that offers a wonderful view of Lake Orlando. The unit has carpet throughout with large 42 in kitchen cabinets, dining for 6, and walk in master closet. The condominium is located in the tranquil Cypress Pointe Condos of Lake Orlando, which is only minutes away from Winter Park, downtown, Altamonte Springs. The amenities include pool, spa, fitness center, tennis courts, and dog park. The gated community also offers free pest service as well as community security 7 days a week.

- Net income must be 3 times the asking rent
- No Evictions
- No Rental Debt
- No Utility Debt

Please text George at 334.268.1737 or go to rentprosper.com and complete a guest card to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5742823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3974 Versailles Dr #C have any available units?
3974 Versailles Dr #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3974 Versailles Dr #C have?
Some of 3974 Versailles Dr #C's amenities include dogs allowed, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3974 Versailles Dr #C currently offering any rent specials?
3974 Versailles Dr #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3974 Versailles Dr #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 3974 Versailles Dr #C is pet friendly.
Does 3974 Versailles Dr #C offer parking?
No, 3974 Versailles Dr #C does not offer parking.
Does 3974 Versailles Dr #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3974 Versailles Dr #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3974 Versailles Dr #C have a pool?
Yes, 3974 Versailles Dr #C has a pool.
Does 3974 Versailles Dr #C have accessible units?
No, 3974 Versailles Dr #C does not have accessible units.
Does 3974 Versailles Dr #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 3974 Versailles Dr #C does not have units with dishwashers.

