3968 Versailles Dr #B

Amenities
3968 Versailles Dr. - Hurry fast to view this large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit located right on Lake Orlando in the wonderful gated community of Cypress Pointe. The Cypress Pointe amenities feature pool, hot tub, fitness center, dog park, tennis court, security, and playground. The condo has fresh paint, new cabinets, and granite kitchen counters.
- Net income must be 3 times the asking rent
- No Evictions
- No Rental Debt
- No Utility Debt
Please text George at 334.268.1737 or go to rentprosper.com and complete a guest card to schedule a showing.
(RLNE5589896)