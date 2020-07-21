3968 Versailles Dr #B

Amenities

granite counters dogs allowed gym pool dog park playground

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym playground pool hot tub tennis court

3968 Versailles Dr. - Hurry fast to view this large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit located right on Lake Orlando in the wonderful gated community of Cypress Pointe. The Cypress Pointe amenities feature pool, hot tub, fitness center, dog park, tennis court, security, and playground. The condo has fresh paint, new cabinets, and granite kitchen counters.



- Net income must be 3 times the asking rent

- No Evictions

- No Rental Debt

- No Utility Debt



Please text George at 334.268.1737 or go to rentprosper.com and complete a guest card to schedule a showing.



