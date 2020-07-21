All apartments in Orlando
3968 Versailles Dr #B

3968 Versailles Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3968 Versailles Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
3968 Versailles Dr. - Hurry fast to view this large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit located right on Lake Orlando in the wonderful gated community of Cypress Pointe. The Cypress Pointe amenities feature pool, hot tub, fitness center, dog park, tennis court, security, and playground. The condo has fresh paint, new cabinets, and granite kitchen counters.

- Net income must be 3 times the asking rent
- No Evictions
- No Rental Debt
- No Utility Debt

Please text George at 334.268.1737 or go to rentprosper.com and complete a guest card to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5589896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3968 Versailles Dr #B have any available units?
3968 Versailles Dr #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3968 Versailles Dr #B have?
Some of 3968 Versailles Dr #B's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3968 Versailles Dr #B currently offering any rent specials?
3968 Versailles Dr #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3968 Versailles Dr #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3968 Versailles Dr #B is pet friendly.
Does 3968 Versailles Dr #B offer parking?
No, 3968 Versailles Dr #B does not offer parking.
Does 3968 Versailles Dr #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3968 Versailles Dr #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3968 Versailles Dr #B have a pool?
Yes, 3968 Versailles Dr #B has a pool.
Does 3968 Versailles Dr #B have accessible units?
No, 3968 Versailles Dr #B does not have accessible units.
Does 3968 Versailles Dr #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3968 Versailles Dr #B does not have units with dishwashers.
