Orlando, FL
3945 DIJON DR - 3945 L, UNIT 3945 L
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:14 PM
3945 DIJON DR - 3945 L, UNIT 3945 L
3945 Dijon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3945 Dijon Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
1 YEAR LEASE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3945 DIJON DR - 3945 L, UNIT 3945 L have any available units?
3945 DIJON DR - 3945 L, UNIT 3945 L doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3945 DIJON DR - 3945 L, UNIT 3945 L have?
Some of 3945 DIJON DR - 3945 L, UNIT 3945 L's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3945 DIJON DR - 3945 L, UNIT 3945 L currently offering any rent specials?
3945 DIJON DR - 3945 L, UNIT 3945 L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3945 DIJON DR - 3945 L, UNIT 3945 L pet-friendly?
No, 3945 DIJON DR - 3945 L, UNIT 3945 L is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 3945 DIJON DR - 3945 L, UNIT 3945 L offer parking?
No, 3945 DIJON DR - 3945 L, UNIT 3945 L does not offer parking.
Does 3945 DIJON DR - 3945 L, UNIT 3945 L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3945 DIJON DR - 3945 L, UNIT 3945 L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3945 DIJON DR - 3945 L, UNIT 3945 L have a pool?
Yes, 3945 DIJON DR - 3945 L, UNIT 3945 L has a pool.
Does 3945 DIJON DR - 3945 L, UNIT 3945 L have accessible units?
No, 3945 DIJON DR - 3945 L, UNIT 3945 L does not have accessible units.
Does 3945 DIJON DR - 3945 L, UNIT 3945 L have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3945 DIJON DR - 3945 L, UNIT 3945 L has units with dishwashers.
