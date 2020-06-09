Rent Calculator
Orlando, FL
3928 VERSAILLES DR, UNIT 3928B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3928 VERSAILLES DR, UNIT 3928B
3928 Versailles Dr Unit 3928b
No Longer Available
Location
3928 Versailles Dr Unit 3928b, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3928 VERSAILLES DR, UNIT 3928B have any available units?
3928 VERSAILLES DR, UNIT 3928B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3928 VERSAILLES DR, UNIT 3928B have?
Some of 3928 VERSAILLES DR, UNIT 3928B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3928 VERSAILLES DR, UNIT 3928B currently offering any rent specials?
3928 VERSAILLES DR, UNIT 3928B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3928 VERSAILLES DR, UNIT 3928B pet-friendly?
No, 3928 VERSAILLES DR, UNIT 3928B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 3928 VERSAILLES DR, UNIT 3928B offer parking?
No, 3928 VERSAILLES DR, UNIT 3928B does not offer parking.
Does 3928 VERSAILLES DR, UNIT 3928B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3928 VERSAILLES DR, UNIT 3928B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3928 VERSAILLES DR, UNIT 3928B have a pool?
No, 3928 VERSAILLES DR, UNIT 3928B does not have a pool.
Does 3928 VERSAILLES DR, UNIT 3928B have accessible units?
No, 3928 VERSAILLES DR, UNIT 3928B does not have accessible units.
Does 3928 VERSAILLES DR, UNIT 3928B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3928 VERSAILLES DR, UNIT 3928B has units with dishwashers.
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach