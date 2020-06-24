All apartments in Orlando
3865 CORRINE DRIVE

3865 Corrine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3865 Corrine Drive, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Baldwin Park: Total of 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car rear load garage. Main unit offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. The garage apartment has an open floor plan of living/bedroom combo, 1 bathroom with a stack-able washer dryer. The garage apartment has both an entrance from the garage and exterior entrance. Garage apartment is perfect as a mother in law suite or a man cave.

In the main: kitchen boasts 42" merlot cabinets with solid surface counter tops, island/bar and stainless appliances. Slate tile throughout first floor. Light and bright with lots of windows. 2" wood blinds. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master offers a balcony, two walk in closets, double sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Jack and jill bath in between bedroom 2 and bedroom 3. Washer/dryer hookups. Interior has been freshly painted a modern grey color. Brand new exterior paint. New carpet in main unit. Fenced in yard. Mature landscaping at back courtyard. Covered front and pack patios.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590.

(RLNE4687623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3865 CORRINE DRIVE have any available units?
3865 CORRINE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3865 CORRINE DRIVE have?
Some of 3865 CORRINE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3865 CORRINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3865 CORRINE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3865 CORRINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3865 CORRINE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3865 CORRINE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3865 CORRINE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3865 CORRINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3865 CORRINE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3865 CORRINE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3865 CORRINE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3865 CORRINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3865 CORRINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3865 CORRINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3865 CORRINE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
