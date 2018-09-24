Amenities
3813 Atrium Dr #2 Orlando Fl 32822 - 2 bedroom 2 bath Ventura Southpointe condo, features tile flooring throughout, granite counter tops, stainles appliances, vaulted ceilings,, screened porch and 2 community pools!
Ventura is a gated golf community with a Club house, restaurant, fitness center, tennis courts, playground and more! Great central location near Orlando Internationsl Airport, UCF, Valencia Community College, Full Sail, downtown Orlando, and minutes from SR 408 and SR 417
(RLNE4759869)