All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 3813 Atrium Dr #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3813 Atrium Dr #2
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

3813 Atrium Dr #2

3813 Atrium Drive · (407) 306-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3813 Atrium Drive, Orlando, FL 32822
Ventura

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3813 Atrium Dr #2 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
3813 Atrium Dr #2 Orlando Fl 32822 - 2 bedroom 2 bath Ventura Southpointe condo, features tile flooring throughout, granite counter tops, stainles appliances, vaulted ceilings,, screened porch and 2 community pools!

Ventura is a gated golf community with a Club house, restaurant, fitness center, tennis courts, playground and more! Great central location near Orlando Internationsl Airport, UCF, Valencia Community College, Full Sail, downtown Orlando, and minutes from SR 408 and SR 417

(RLNE4759869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 Atrium Dr #2 have any available units?
3813 Atrium Dr #2 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3813 Atrium Dr #2 have?
Some of 3813 Atrium Dr #2's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 Atrium Dr #2 currently offering any rent specials?
3813 Atrium Dr #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 Atrium Dr #2 pet-friendly?
No, 3813 Atrium Dr #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3813 Atrium Dr #2 offer parking?
No, 3813 Atrium Dr #2 does not offer parking.
Does 3813 Atrium Dr #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 Atrium Dr #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 Atrium Dr #2 have a pool?
Yes, 3813 Atrium Dr #2 has a pool.
Does 3813 Atrium Dr #2 have accessible units?
No, 3813 Atrium Dr #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 Atrium Dr #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3813 Atrium Dr #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3813 Atrium Dr #2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista
13675 Lake Vining Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr
Orlando, FL 32810
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr
Orlando, FL 32812
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32821
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity