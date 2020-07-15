All apartments in Orlando
3757 Conroy Road, #2525

3757 Conroy Road · (321) 236-0488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3757 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL 32839
Millenia

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Very Nicely updated and furnished condo near Millennia. Granite, stainless steel appliances, and solid wood cabinets. Large balcony off of living room and master bedroom. Washer and dryer included. 1 reserved parking space, plenty of extra parking for other cars or guests. Sorry, no pets.

Tenant occupied through June 30, next day minimum notice required for showings until then.
Mosaic At Millenia is a gated community with a resort style pool, tennnis courts, and a large playground. Conveniently located near all that Millennia has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3757 Conroy Road, #2525 have any available units?
3757 Conroy Road, #2525 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3757 Conroy Road, #2525 have?
Some of 3757 Conroy Road, #2525's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3757 Conroy Road, #2525 currently offering any rent specials?
3757 Conroy Road, #2525 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3757 Conroy Road, #2525 pet-friendly?
No, 3757 Conroy Road, #2525 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3757 Conroy Road, #2525 offer parking?
Yes, 3757 Conroy Road, #2525 offers parking.
Does 3757 Conroy Road, #2525 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3757 Conroy Road, #2525 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3757 Conroy Road, #2525 have a pool?
Yes, 3757 Conroy Road, #2525 has a pool.
Does 3757 Conroy Road, #2525 have accessible units?
No, 3757 Conroy Road, #2525 does not have accessible units.
Does 3757 Conroy Road, #2525 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3757 Conroy Road, #2525 has units with dishwashers.
