3735 Conroy Road #2211

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool media room tennis court volleyball court

Upgraded 2/2 Condo in Millenia at Mosaic - Beautiful upgraded 2/2 Condo located in the 24-hour manned gated Mosaic at Millenia. This unit is located on the ground floor with a beeautiful private garden and a large covered porch. The condo features granite countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances, an open living and dining room plan, and tiled floors throughout. Large walk-in closets and spacious rooms. There is a laundry room with full size Washer and Dryer included. Plus an exterior storage closet.



HOA APPLICATION REQUIRED $50 PER ADULT. NO FELONIES OR SEX OFFENDER HISTORY ALLOWED. THIS TAKES SEVERAL BUSINESS DAYS TO PROCESS.



Mosaic at Millenia features a resort style swimming pool, an 8000sqft clubhouse with fitness center, movie theatre and recreation room, volleyball court, tennis court and picnic areas. This exclusive community is nestled within a conservation area yet walking distance to the Mall at Millenia and close to Festival Bay Mall. Universal Studios is less than 2 miles away and Walt Disney World Resort and Sea World are just a short drive. Close to public transportation and major routes including I-4, FL Turnpike and International Drive.



