Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3735 Conroy Road #2211

3735 Conroy Road · (407) 917-0220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3735 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL 32839
Millenia

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3735 Conroy Road - 2211 · Avail. now

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Upgraded 2/2 Condo in Millenia at Mosaic - Beautiful upgraded 2/2 Condo located in the 24-hour manned gated Mosaic at Millenia. This unit is located on the ground floor with a beeautiful private garden and a large covered porch. The condo features granite countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances, an open living and dining room plan, and tiled floors throughout. Large walk-in closets and spacious rooms. There is a laundry room with full size Washer and Dryer included. Plus an exterior storage closet.

HOA APPLICATION REQUIRED $50 PER ADULT. NO FELONIES OR SEX OFFENDER HISTORY ALLOWED. THIS TAKES SEVERAL BUSINESS DAYS TO PROCESS.

Mosaic at Millenia features a resort style swimming pool, an 8000sqft clubhouse with fitness center, movie theatre and recreation room, volleyball court, tennis court and picnic areas. This exclusive community is nestled within a conservation area yet walking distance to the Mall at Millenia and close to Festival Bay Mall. Universal Studios is less than 2 miles away and Walt Disney World Resort and Sea World are just a short drive. Close to public transportation and major routes including I-4, FL Turnpike and International Drive.

(RLNE2692993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3735 Conroy Road #2211 have any available units?
3735 Conroy Road #2211 has a unit available for $1,370 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3735 Conroy Road #2211 have?
Some of 3735 Conroy Road #2211's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3735 Conroy Road #2211 currently offering any rent specials?
3735 Conroy Road #2211 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3735 Conroy Road #2211 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3735 Conroy Road #2211 is pet friendly.
Does 3735 Conroy Road #2211 offer parking?
No, 3735 Conroy Road #2211 does not offer parking.
Does 3735 Conroy Road #2211 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3735 Conroy Road #2211 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3735 Conroy Road #2211 have a pool?
Yes, 3735 Conroy Road #2211 has a pool.
Does 3735 Conroy Road #2211 have accessible units?
No, 3735 Conroy Road #2211 does not have accessible units.
Does 3735 Conroy Road #2211 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3735 Conroy Road #2211 does not have units with dishwashers.
