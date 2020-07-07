All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like
3725 Conroy Road #2123.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3725 Conroy Road #2123
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3725 Conroy Road #2123

3725 Conroy Road · (407) 917-0220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Millenia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3725 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL 32839
Millenia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3725 Conroy Rd #2123 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,320

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
3725 Conroy Rd #2123 Available 08/11/20 2 Bedroom Condo In Mosaic at Millenia - This beautiful 2/2 Condo is located in the 24-hour manned gated community of Mosaic at Millenia, featuring a resort pool, 8000 sqft clubhouse, volleyball, tennis and picnic areas. This is a spacious, open plan condo on the second floor, with a good-size living room, dining area and kitchen with breakfast bar. Laminate wood floors in the living room and carpet in the bedrooms, plus a private balcony. Separate laundry room with a full-size washer and dryer included. Wood laminate flooring in the living room and carpet in the bedrooms.

Mosaic at Millenia is nestled within a conservation area yet walking distance to the Mall at Millenia and close to Festival Bay Mall. Universal Studios is less than 2 miles away and Walt Disney World Resort and Sea World are just a short drive. Close to public transportation and major routes including I-4, FL Turnpike and International Drive.

Water is included in the rent as well as all the community facilities.
MOSAIC AT MILLENIA ASSOCIATION REQUIRES A SEPARATE APPLICATION AT THE COST OF $50 PER ADULT. SOME CRIMINAL CONVICTIONS ARE NOR PERMITTED CONVICTIONS ARE ALLOWED. PLEASE REQUEST THE APPLICATION FROM OUR OFFICE AND WE WILL PROVIDE IT TO THE ASSOCIATION.
*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

(RLNE5056350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3725 Conroy Road #2123 have any available units?
3725 Conroy Road #2123 has a unit available for $1,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3725 Conroy Road #2123 have?
Some of 3725 Conroy Road #2123's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3725 Conroy Road #2123 currently offering any rent specials?
3725 Conroy Road #2123 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 Conroy Road #2123 pet-friendly?
No, 3725 Conroy Road #2123 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3725 Conroy Road #2123 offer parking?
No, 3725 Conroy Road #2123 does not offer parking.
Does 3725 Conroy Road #2123 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3725 Conroy Road #2123 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 Conroy Road #2123 have a pool?
Yes, 3725 Conroy Road #2123 has a pool.
Does 3725 Conroy Road #2123 have accessible units?
No, 3725 Conroy Road #2123 does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 Conroy Road #2123 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3725 Conroy Road #2123 does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd
Orlando, FL 32810
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln
Orlando, FL 32814
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 BedroomsOrlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly PlacesOrlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMilleniaBaldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista EastCentral Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia CollegeBethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach