3725 Conroy Road #2123.

3725 Conroy Rd #2123 Available 08/11/20 2 Bedroom Condo In Mosaic at Millenia - This beautiful 2/2 Condo is located in the 24-hour manned gated community of Mosaic at Millenia, featuring a resort pool, 8000 sqft clubhouse, volleyball, tennis and picnic areas. This is a spacious, open plan condo on the second floor, with a good-size living room, dining area and kitchen with breakfast bar. Laminate wood floors in the living room and carpet in the bedrooms, plus a private balcony. Separate laundry room with a full-size washer and dryer included. Wood laminate flooring in the living room and carpet in the bedrooms.



Mosaic at Millenia is nestled within a conservation area yet walking distance to the Mall at Millenia and close to Festival Bay Mall. Universal Studios is less than 2 miles away and Walt Disney World Resort and Sea World are just a short drive. Close to public transportation and major routes including I-4, FL Turnpike and International Drive.



Water is included in the rent as well as all the community facilities.

MOSAIC AT MILLENIA ASSOCIATION REQUIRES A SEPARATE APPLICATION AT THE COST OF $50 PER ADULT. SOME CRIMINAL CONVICTIONS ARE NOR PERMITTED CONVICTIONS ARE ALLOWED. PLEASE REQUEST THE APPLICATION FROM OUR OFFICE AND WE WILL PROVIDE IT TO THE ASSOCIATION.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



(RLNE5056350)