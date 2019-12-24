All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7

3672 South Pointe Dr · (407) 392-2373 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3672 South Pointe Dr, Orlando, FL 32822
Ventura

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
gym
pool
tennis court
3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7 Available 07/15/20 ORLANDO: Ventura Country Club, Manned Gated Community - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the ground floor, in popular community! Easy maintenance with all tile flooring, granite counters and enclosed porch. Open floor plan. Kitchen is open to the living room/dining area, split bedrooms, ceiling fans, inside utility with washer and dryer included! Call today...this unit will not last long!
Community features: Pool, fitness center, tennis court and 24hr Manned Gated Security

Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
Ground Floor Unit
All Appliances
Granite Counters
Breakfast Bar
Open Floor Plan
Living Room/Dining Room Combo
Ceiling Fans
Tile Floors
Enclosed Patio
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Water Included
Ground Maintenance Included
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy

1 Small Pet (30lbs and under) Allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE2594901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7 have any available units?
3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7 have?
Some of 3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7 currently offering any rent specials?
3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7 is pet friendly.
Does 3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7 offer parking?
No, 3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7 does not offer parking.
Does 3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7 have a pool?
Yes, 3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7 has a pool.
Does 3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7 have accessible units?
Yes, 3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7 has accessible units.
Does 3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd
Orlando, FL 32808
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive
Orlando, FL 32835
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Palmetto At East Mil
4444 S Rio Grande Ave
Orlando, FL 32839
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street
Orlando, FL 32804

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity