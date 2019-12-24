Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible gym pool tennis court

3672 Southpointe Drive #L-7 Available 07/15/20 ORLANDO: Ventura Country Club, Manned Gated Community - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the ground floor, in popular community! Easy maintenance with all tile flooring, granite counters and enclosed porch. Open floor plan. Kitchen is open to the living room/dining area, split bedrooms, ceiling fans, inside utility with washer and dryer included! Call today...this unit will not last long!

Community features: Pool, fitness center, tennis court and 24hr Manned Gated Security



Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.



FEATURES:

Ground Floor Unit

All Appliances

Granite Counters

Breakfast Bar

Open Floor Plan

Living Room/Dining Room Combo

Ceiling Fans

Tile Floors

Enclosed Patio

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Water Included

Ground Maintenance Included

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy



1 Small Pet (30lbs and under) Allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



