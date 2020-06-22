All apartments in Orlando
3628 Holston Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3628 Holston Way

3628 Holston Way · No Longer Available
Location

3628 Holston Way, Orlando, FL 32812

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
fireplace
No description added

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3628 Holston Way have any available units?
3628 Holston Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3628 Holston Way have?
Some of 3628 Holston Way's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3628 Holston Way currently offering any rent specials?
3628 Holston Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3628 Holston Way pet-friendly?
No, 3628 Holston Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3628 Holston Way offer parking?
Yes, 3628 Holston Way does offer parking.
Does 3628 Holston Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3628 Holston Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3628 Holston Way have a pool?
Yes, 3628 Holston Way has a pool.
Does 3628 Holston Way have accessible units?
No, 3628 Holston Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3628 Holston Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3628 Holston Way does not have units with dishwashers.
