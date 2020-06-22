Rent Calculator
3628 Holston Way
3628 Holston Way
3628 Holston Way
Location
3628 Holston Way, Orlando, FL 32812
Amenities
garbage disposal
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
tennis court
No description added
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3628 Holston Way have any available units?
3628 Holston Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3628 Holston Way have?
Some of 3628 Holston Way's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 3628 Holston Way currently offering any rent specials?
3628 Holston Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3628 Holston Way pet-friendly?
No, 3628 Holston Way is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 3628 Holston Way offer parking?
Yes, 3628 Holston Way does offer parking.
Does 3628 Holston Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3628 Holston Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3628 Holston Way have a pool?
Yes, 3628 Holston Way has a pool.
Does 3628 Holston Way have accessible units?
No, 3628 Holston Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3628 Holston Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3628 Holston Way does not have units with dishwashers.
