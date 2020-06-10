3621 CONROY Rd. #711

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center clubhouse gym pool pool table bbq/grill media room tennis court trash valet volleyball court

Gorgeous 2 Bed 2 Bath in Gated Community - This is a gorgeous first floor 2/2 in the Mosaic at Millenia with fully upgraded flooring throughout the condo. This property has it all! Location, Location, Location! It is just minutes to major highways, downtown, employment and educational centers, recreation areas, theme parks, sports arenas, cultural events, restaurants and shopping. Mosaic features a Grand-Style Clubhouse which includes a business center, pool table, theater room and many lavish sitting areas. The tropical pool area is the best with a gas grill and lush trellis. Adjacent to the pool is a huge screened-in patio area with TVs and a delightful summer kitchen. Also featured are a state-of-the-art fully equipped fitness center, a child's play area, sand beach volleyball court, tennis court and valet trash service. For privacy, the 27-building community is totally enclosed by a gate and a guard is posted from 6 PM to 6 AM. This condo also has a 9-foot ceiling, crown moldings and all appliances including washers, dryers and alarm systems.



(RLNE3795283)