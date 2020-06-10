All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 3621 CONROY Rd. #711.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3621 CONROY Rd. #711
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:02 PM

3621 CONROY Rd. #711

3621 Conroy Rd · (407) 749-2017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Millenia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3621 Conroy Rd, Orlando, FL 32839
Millenia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3621 CONROY Rd. #711 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
Gorgeous 2 Bed 2 Bath in Gated Community - This is a gorgeous first floor 2/2 in the Mosaic at Millenia with fully upgraded flooring throughout the condo. This property has it all! Location, Location, Location! It is just minutes to major highways, downtown, employment and educational centers, recreation areas, theme parks, sports arenas, cultural events, restaurants and shopping. Mosaic features a Grand-Style Clubhouse which includes a business center, pool table, theater room and many lavish sitting areas. The tropical pool area is the best with a gas grill and lush trellis. Adjacent to the pool is a huge screened-in patio area with TVs and a delightful summer kitchen. Also featured are a state-of-the-art fully equipped fitness center, a child's play area, sand beach volleyball court, tennis court and valet trash service. For privacy, the 27-building community is totally enclosed by a gate and a guard is posted from 6 PM to 6 AM. This condo also has a 9-foot ceiling, crown moldings and all appliances including washers, dryers and alarm systems.

(RLNE3795283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 CONROY Rd. #711 have any available units?
3621 CONROY Rd. #711 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3621 CONROY Rd. #711 have?
Some of 3621 CONROY Rd. #711's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 CONROY Rd. #711 currently offering any rent specials?
3621 CONROY Rd. #711 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 CONROY Rd. #711 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3621 CONROY Rd. #711 is pet friendly.
Does 3621 CONROY Rd. #711 offer parking?
No, 3621 CONROY Rd. #711 does not offer parking.
Does 3621 CONROY Rd. #711 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3621 CONROY Rd. #711 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 CONROY Rd. #711 have a pool?
Yes, 3621 CONROY Rd. #711 has a pool.
Does 3621 CONROY Rd. #711 have accessible units?
No, 3621 CONROY Rd. #711 does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 CONROY Rd. #711 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3621 CONROY Rd. #711 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3621 CONROY Rd. #711?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Zen
9835 Namaste Loop
Orlando, FL 32836
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32821
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St
Orlando, FL 32806
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd
Orlando, FL 32803
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity