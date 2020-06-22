All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 3620 SEMINOLE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3620 SEMINOLE DRIVE
Last updated December 8 2019 at 1:11 PM

3620 SEMINOLE DRIVE

3620 Seminole Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

3620 Seminole Drive, Orlando, FL 32812
Crescent Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, a privacy fence, a patio area, and a charming fire pit. The interior features stylish tile and laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a breakfast bar, recessed lighting, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.
Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3620 SEMINOLE DRIVE have any available units?
3620 SEMINOLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3620 SEMINOLE DRIVE have?
Some of 3620 SEMINOLE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3620 SEMINOLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3620 SEMINOLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 SEMINOLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3620 SEMINOLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3620 SEMINOLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3620 SEMINOLE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3620 SEMINOLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3620 SEMINOLE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 SEMINOLE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3620 SEMINOLE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3620 SEMINOLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3620 SEMINOLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3620 SEMINOLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3620 SEMINOLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829
Palms at World Gateway
9000 Avenue Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave
Orlando, FL 32804
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach