3620 SEMINOLE DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fire pit microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, a privacy fence, a patio area, and a charming fire pit. The interior features stylish tile and laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a breakfast bar, recessed lighting, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.

Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.