Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Available now for immediate occupancy! 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo for rent at Mosaic Condominiums. Mosaic is a gated community located off of Conroy Rd. Just minutes away from Mall at Millenia, attractions, dining, and so much more! Easy access to 1-4 and major roadways. Unit comes furnished and features stainless steel appliances, a brand new a/c unit, full size washer & dryer and private patio. Mosaic offers resort style amenities on site. Association approval is required.