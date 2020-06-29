All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:15 AM

3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106

3545 Shallot Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3545 Shallot Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Townhome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 have any available units?
3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 have?
Some of 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 currently offering any rent specials?
3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 pet-friendly?
No, 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 offer parking?
Yes, 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 offers parking.
Does 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 have a pool?
No, 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 does not have a pool.
Does 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 have accessible units?
No, 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104
Orlando, FL 32814
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach