All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:15 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106
3545 Shallot Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3545 Shallot Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Townhome
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 have any available units?
3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 have?
Some of 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 currently offering any rent specials?
3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 pet-friendly?
No, 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 offer parking?
Yes, 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 offers parking.
Does 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 have a pool?
No, 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 does not have a pool.
Does 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 have accessible units?
No, 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3545 Shallot Dr Unit 106 has units with dishwashers.
