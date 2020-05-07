All apartments in Orlando
348 PONCE DE LEON PLACE
348 PONCE DE LEON PLACE

348 Ponce De Leon Place · No Longer Available
Location

348 Ponce De Leon Place, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Cherokee

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom home overlooking Lake Cherokee. Wonderful area and school district. Wood floors, adorable screened porch, living room with large fireplace, detached one car garage, large corner lot. (room sizes approximate)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 PONCE DE LEON PLACE have any available units?
348 PONCE DE LEON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 348 PONCE DE LEON PLACE have?
Some of 348 PONCE DE LEON PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 PONCE DE LEON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
348 PONCE DE LEON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 PONCE DE LEON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 348 PONCE DE LEON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 348 PONCE DE LEON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 348 PONCE DE LEON PLACE offers parking.
Does 348 PONCE DE LEON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 348 PONCE DE LEON PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 PONCE DE LEON PLACE have a pool?
No, 348 PONCE DE LEON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 348 PONCE DE LEON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 348 PONCE DE LEON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 348 PONCE DE LEON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 348 PONCE DE LEON PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
