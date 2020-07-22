All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 345 N Summerlin Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
345 N Summerlin Ave
Last updated December 14 2019 at 1:33 PM

345 N Summerlin Ave

345 S Summerlin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

345 S Summerlin Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Eola Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
345 N Summerlin Ave Available 12/21/19 - Superb renovation of this one bedroom duplex unit. New electrical, plumbing, windows, kitchen & bath two years old, new flooring. Features include: Central heat/ac, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and hardwood floors, full size stackable washer/dryer, water and lawn care included, small pets OK pet fee required, garage parking for one small vehicle is an additional $50.00. Walk to Lake Eola, shops & restaurants of Thornton Park.

(RLNE2185247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 N Summerlin Ave have any available units?
345 N Summerlin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 N Summerlin Ave have?
Some of 345 N Summerlin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 N Summerlin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
345 N Summerlin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 N Summerlin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 N Summerlin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 345 N Summerlin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 345 N Summerlin Ave offers parking.
Does 345 N Summerlin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 N Summerlin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 N Summerlin Ave have a pool?
No, 345 N Summerlin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 345 N Summerlin Ave have accessible units?
No, 345 N Summerlin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 345 N Summerlin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 N Summerlin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr
Orlando, FL 32812
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104
Orlando, FL 32814
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach