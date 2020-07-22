Amenities
345 N Summerlin Ave Available 12/21/19 - Superb renovation of this one bedroom duplex unit. New electrical, plumbing, windows, kitchen & bath two years old, new flooring. Features include: Central heat/ac, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and hardwood floors, full size stackable washer/dryer, water and lawn care included, small pets OK pet fee required, garage parking for one small vehicle is an additional $50.00. Walk to Lake Eola, shops & restaurants of Thornton Park.
(RLNE2185247)