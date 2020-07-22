Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

345 N Summerlin Ave Available 12/21/19 - Superb renovation of this one bedroom duplex unit. New electrical, plumbing, windows, kitchen & bath two years old, new flooring. Features include: Central heat/ac, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and hardwood floors, full size stackable washer/dryer, water and lawn care included, small pets OK pet fee required, garage parking for one small vehicle is an additional $50.00. Walk to Lake Eola, shops & restaurants of Thornton Park.



(RLNE2185247)