Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3446 SOHO STREET
Last updated May 9 2020 at 4:44 AM

3446 SOHO STREET

3446 Soho Street · (813) 716-1969
Location

3446 Soho Street, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
Call Us Today! Location! Location! Location! Discover a lifestyle that combines the tranquility of nature with the convenience of urban living. This third floor, Split 2/2 floor plan comes with a balcony overlooking Turkey Lake boasting beautiful sunsets. The Hamptons community also features a 24hr. security manned controlled entrance and vigilance service. An amazing outdoor park area with a charming centerpiece gazebo lakeside, full indoor climate-controlled Basketball/volleyball court, two swimming pools with spas with barbecue grills and picnic tables. A state of art Fitness Center Facility including brand new weight lifting equipment, treadmills with video viewing and children's play area. On site marketplace for convenient shopping and Banking ATM facility. Luxurious clubhouse facility with wide-screen TV and Billiard table. Resident business center with wireless high-speed internet access. An amazing paved nature/jogging trail area. With all that The Hamptons has to offer you can make this more than just a home. Call Us Today for a viewing. All Applicants must pass background check! Available 06/25/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3446 SOHO STREET have any available units?
3446 SOHO STREET has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3446 SOHO STREET have?
Some of 3446 SOHO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3446 SOHO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3446 SOHO STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3446 SOHO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3446 SOHO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3446 SOHO STREET offer parking?
No, 3446 SOHO STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3446 SOHO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3446 SOHO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3446 SOHO STREET have a pool?
Yes, 3446 SOHO STREET has a pool.
Does 3446 SOHO STREET have accessible units?
No, 3446 SOHO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3446 SOHO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3446 SOHO STREET has units with dishwashers.
