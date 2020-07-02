Rent Calculator
3393 Shallot Drive 16-106
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM
3393 Shallot Drive 16-106
3393 Shallot Drive
No Longer Available
Location
3393 Shallot Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 2B/2.5B at Stonebridge Lakes - Beautiful 2/2.5 townhouse with convenient loft area on the second floor. Come live at desirable Stonebridge Lakes!
(RLNE3993802)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3393 Shallot Drive 16-106 have any available units?
3393 Shallot Drive 16-106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 3393 Shallot Drive 16-106 currently offering any rent specials?
3393 Shallot Drive 16-106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3393 Shallot Drive 16-106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3393 Shallot Drive 16-106 is pet friendly.
Does 3393 Shallot Drive 16-106 offer parking?
No, 3393 Shallot Drive 16-106 does not offer parking.
Does 3393 Shallot Drive 16-106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3393 Shallot Drive 16-106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3393 Shallot Drive 16-106 have a pool?
No, 3393 Shallot Drive 16-106 does not have a pool.
Does 3393 Shallot Drive 16-106 have accessible units?
No, 3393 Shallot Drive 16-106 does not have accessible units.
Does 3393 Shallot Drive 16-106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3393 Shallot Drive 16-106 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3393 Shallot Drive 16-106 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3393 Shallot Drive 16-106 does not have units with air conditioning.
