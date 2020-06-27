All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

3385 Flamborough Drive

3385 Flamborough Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3385 Flamborough Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
garage
Metrowest 4 Bedrm Home For Rent SEE TERMS -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1950.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $2050.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $2050.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1950/month
3385 Flamborough Drive
Orlando, Florida 32835
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Stonebridge Lakes
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Single Family Home
Square Ft: 1959
Year Built: 2004

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*Very Clean Property
*Move In Ready!
*2 Car Garage
*Backyard Patio
*Living & Family Rooms
*Master Bath-Separate Shower/Tub
*His/Hers Sinks In Master Bath
*Tile Flooring
*NEW Carpet
*Carpeted Bedrooms
*COMMUNITY Is GATED
*JUST MINUTES To Valencia
*JUST 15 MINUTES To Downtown Orlando
*JUST 30 MINUTES To The Airport
*CONVENIENT To: I-4, 408 & Turnpike
*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping & Schools
*JUST 5 MINUTES To Universal Studios
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: Take S. Kirkman (435) to Arnold Palmer Drive. Turn left on to Flamborough and the home will be on the left.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

(RLNE5682963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3385 Flamborough Drive have any available units?
3385 Flamborough Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3385 Flamborough Drive have?
Some of 3385 Flamborough Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3385 Flamborough Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3385 Flamborough Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3385 Flamborough Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3385 Flamborough Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3385 Flamborough Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3385 Flamborough Drive offers parking.
Does 3385 Flamborough Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3385 Flamborough Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3385 Flamborough Drive have a pool?
No, 3385 Flamborough Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3385 Flamborough Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3385 Flamborough Drive has accessible units.
Does 3385 Flamborough Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3385 Flamborough Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
