3343 S KIRKMAN ROAD

Gorgeous 1bdrm 1 bath on the second floor, The Grand Reserve at Kirkman community features Resort Style Pool, covered hot tub, Fitness Center, Picnic area with BBQ, Tennis Court, carwash station, business center and conference room,tanning salon and 24Hr-security guard gate. CLOSE TO VALENCIA COLLEGE, UNIVERSAL STUDIOS,DISNEY,MILLENIM MALL,SEAWORLD SHOPPING CENTERS AND MUCH MORE. If you need a fully furnished unit the owner is willing to rent it for $1250, SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE TOUR TODAY!!!