Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:55 AM

3336 SHALLOT DRIVE

3336 Shallot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3336 Shallot Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful townhome is located in a gated and private community. The property has plenty of space distributed throughout the 1,682 SqFt. There is a nice patio for you to spend time enjoying the beauties of the many trees in the neighborhood. Stonebridge Lakes community is well maintained, and it is located near Valencia College, restaurants, shopping malls, and many fun attractions. There is also easy access to the major highways of the city. Don't miss out this opportunity!!!
***Grass maintenance is included in the rent***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

