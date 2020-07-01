3336 SHALLOT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful townhome is located in a gated and private community. The property has plenty of space distributed throughout the 1,682 SqFt. There is a nice patio for you to spend time enjoying the beauties of the many trees in the neighborhood. Stonebridge Lakes community is well maintained, and it is located near Valencia College, restaurants, shopping malls, and many fun attractions. There is also easy access to the major highways of the city. Don't miss out this opportunity!!!

***Grass maintenance is included in the rent***