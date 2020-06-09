Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 3330 E CENTRAL AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3330 E CENTRAL AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3330 E CENTRAL AVENUE
3330 E Central Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3330 E Central Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32805
Lake Mann Estates
Amenities
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
RENOVATED LAKEFRONT RENTAL...This 2/2 manufactured home on just shy of 2 acres with direct lakefront access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3330 E CENTRAL AVENUE have any available units?
3330 E CENTRAL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3330 E CENTRAL AVENUE have?
Some of 3330 E CENTRAL AVENUE's amenities include recently renovated, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3330 E CENTRAL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3330 E CENTRAL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3330 E CENTRAL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3330 E CENTRAL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 3330 E CENTRAL AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3330 E CENTRAL AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3330 E CENTRAL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3330 E CENTRAL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3330 E CENTRAL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3330 E CENTRAL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3330 E CENTRAL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3330 E CENTRAL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3330 E CENTRAL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3330 E CENTRAL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32821
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir
Orlando, FL 32839
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr
Orlando, FL 32826
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825
Similar Pages
Orlando 1 Bedrooms
Orlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly Apartments
Orlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Metro West
Airport North
Kirkman North
Millenia
Baldwin Park
Vista East
South Semoran
Central Business District
Apartments Near Colleges
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach