Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court

3318 Greenwich Village Blvd. Apt. 203 Available 04/01/19 Metro West 2/2 Condo - Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo available now in great Metrowest community of the Hamptons! Located off Robert Trent Jones Blvd & Metrowest Blvd. The community is convenient to local shopping, dining and schools. Very close to Valencia Community College (West campus)Quick access to Kirkman, I-4 and the 408 and Universal Studios. This unit includes a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and washer/dryer. It has private entrance on the 1st floor with bedrooms & living area on the 2nd floor, Cathedral ceiling and spacious living room w/built-ins & computer area. Each room has walk-in closet. There are 2 community swimming pools and spas, large fitness center, in-door basketball court, volleyball courts, clubhouse, a bar and grill, and a 24-Hour Manned Guard Gate.

NOTE: Every person 18+ must submit an application at $55 per person. App can be filled online; please visit gpspropertygroup.appfolio.com/listings and click "apply now". Must provide last 4 paystubs and photo ID's for completed application. After approval a $100 administrative fee will apply.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3764864)