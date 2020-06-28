All apartments in Orlando
33 E. Princeton Street Unit 33B
33 E. Princeton Street Unit 33B

Location

33 W Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
2 story townhouse 2bdrm 2.5 bthrm in College Park Subdivision - 7 Month lease available! - AVAILABLE NOW IN COLLEGE PARK!

2 story townhouse 2bdrm 2.5 bthrm in College Park Subdivision, with large master suite & large second bedroom; abundant closet space; 1 car garage with driveway parking; patio; ceramic tile, Berber carpeting in living room-dinning room combo and bedrooms; washer & dryer included; great kitchen with ample wood cabinets, dishwasher, range, refrigerator, large fenced shared backyard-a Sanctuary from the hectic world.

Credit & background check required; All information verified;

Pets allowed, but not preferred, If approved, a pet deposit of $350 is required per pet: with limit of 2; with restrictions of certain pets (reptiles, potentially aggressive dog breeds & Sizes)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5074436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 E. Princeton Street Unit 33B have any available units?
33 E. Princeton Street Unit 33B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 E. Princeton Street Unit 33B have?
Some of 33 E. Princeton Street Unit 33B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 E. Princeton Street Unit 33B currently offering any rent specials?
33 E. Princeton Street Unit 33B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 E. Princeton Street Unit 33B pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 E. Princeton Street Unit 33B is pet friendly.
Does 33 E. Princeton Street Unit 33B offer parking?
Yes, 33 E. Princeton Street Unit 33B offers parking.
Does 33 E. Princeton Street Unit 33B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 E. Princeton Street Unit 33B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 E. Princeton Street Unit 33B have a pool?
No, 33 E. Princeton Street Unit 33B does not have a pool.
Does 33 E. Princeton Street Unit 33B have accessible units?
No, 33 E. Princeton Street Unit 33B does not have accessible units.
Does 33 E. Princeton Street Unit 33B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 E. Princeton Street Unit 33B has units with dishwashers.
