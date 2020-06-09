All apartments in Orlando
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

3242 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD

3242 Westchester Square Boulevard
Location

3242 Westchester Square Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
Come see this very spacious first floor, 1 bed/1 bath condominium, with garage and drive way, located in the highly desirable community of The Hamptons at Metrowest! Boasting one spacious bedroom with large walk in closet. Kitchen comes with pantry, breakfast bar, and open concept living room. Experience RESORT STYLE LIVING in one of Orlando's most Picturesque areas. 15 Min from downtown and Disney. 10 Min from Mall at Millennia & Turnpike, few mins to Universal. This condo is in a Gated Community with 24HR Armed and Manned Guard post, a Village Square with Brazilian Cafe and Marketplace, The infamous Teak Bar and Grill, an expansive 4000 sq ft Fitness Center, 2 Swimming pools both with a hot tub Jacuzzi, indoor climate controlled Basketball/Volleyball court, Residence Club w/billiard tables , Business Center, walking trails along Turkey Lake, Boat Ramp, Fishing Pier, and BBQ/Picnic areas along the lake and throughout the community and much more!!!! Make this your home today! Available October 01, 2019! Call Today to View!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3242 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD have any available units?
3242 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3242 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3242 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3242 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3242 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3242 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3242 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3242 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 3242 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 3242 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3242 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3242 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 3242 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 3242 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3242 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3242 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3242 WESTCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
