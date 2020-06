Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Now available highly desirable 2br lake view unit. Fully upgraded unit throughout. This immaculate 2br features light wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, upgraded master and 2nd bathroom. Bonus pull down murphy bed in second bedroom with plenty of storage. Enjoy your spacious balcony while looking out at the Lake Eola fountain. Upgraded LARGE Washer/Dryer included. Walk outside the building to Lake Eola and do your grocery shopping at Publix next door. Amway Arena, Dr. Phillips Performing Art Center only blocks away! Come experience the city life and welcome to Downtown Orlando. *2 assigned parking comes with unit. Come view today. This will not last!