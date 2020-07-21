All apartments in Orlando
321 Ferncreek Ave
Last updated October 4 2019 at 8:52 AM

321 Ferncreek Ave

321 N Fern Creek Ave · No Longer Available
Location

321 N Fern Creek Ave, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown South

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
PERFECT CORPORATE RENTAL: TURNKEY GUEST HOUSE IN DOWNTOWN ORLANDO: This newly remodeled 2/1 charmer is located in the heart of beautiful downtown historic district. Furnished as a 1 bedroom with queen bed, 2nd bedroom is furnished as an office with desk, living room, full kitchen and 1 bath with laundry. Enjoy the new kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances. Plus new bathroom, new flooring throughout, new AC, washer/dryer combo, fixtures and more. This is the perfect place for a professional who wants to be close to the business district with a designated work space plus the privacy of a stand-alone apartment with own reserved parking space and secured storage area. Walk to Thornton Park restaurants and shops, Lake Eola Park events, farmers market and the new hip Milk District. Plus take a quick drive, bike ride, Uber or walk to the downtown Business District, Court House, Dr. Philips Performing Arts Center, Amway arena and the downtown nightlife. Also convenient to UCF, ORMC and Advent Hospitals, shopping, interstate, airports and attractions too.
$1400 + all utilities/wifi or $1550 all utilities and wifi included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Ferncreek Ave have any available units?
321 Ferncreek Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 Ferncreek Ave have?
Some of 321 Ferncreek Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Ferncreek Ave currently offering any rent specials?
321 Ferncreek Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Ferncreek Ave pet-friendly?
No, 321 Ferncreek Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 321 Ferncreek Ave offer parking?
Yes, 321 Ferncreek Ave offers parking.
Does 321 Ferncreek Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 Ferncreek Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Ferncreek Ave have a pool?
No, 321 Ferncreek Ave does not have a pool.
Does 321 Ferncreek Ave have accessible units?
No, 321 Ferncreek Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Ferncreek Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 Ferncreek Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
