321 Ferncreek Ave

PERFECT CORPORATE RENTAL: TURNKEY GUEST HOUSE IN DOWNTOWN ORLANDO: This newly remodeled 2/1 charmer is located in the heart of beautiful downtown historic district. Furnished as a 1 bedroom with queen bed, 2nd bedroom is furnished as an office with desk, living room, full kitchen and 1 bath with laundry. Enjoy the new kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances. Plus new bathroom, new flooring throughout, new AC, washer/dryer combo, fixtures and more. This is the perfect place for a professional who wants to be close to the business district with a designated work space plus the privacy of a stand-alone apartment with own reserved parking space and secured storage area. Walk to Thornton Park restaurants and shops, Lake Eola Park events, farmers market and the new hip Milk District. Plus take a quick drive, bike ride, Uber or walk to the downtown Business District, Court House, Dr. Philips Performing Arts Center, Amway arena and the downtown nightlife. Also convenient to UCF, ORMC and Advent Hospitals, shopping, interstate, airports and attractions too.

$1400 + all utilities/wifi or $1550 all utilities and wifi included.