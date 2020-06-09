All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 3209 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3209 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:34 AM

3209 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD

3209 Parkchester Square Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3209 Parkchester Square Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
all Us Today! Location! Location! Location! Discover a lifestyle that combines the tranquility of nature with the convenience of urban living. This third floor, 2/2 condo with large screened-in balcony. This condo comes with two master bedrooms with attached bathrooms. Has a split floor plan and comes with a built in desk for office space. The Hamptons community also features a 24hr. security manned controlled entrance and vigilance service. An amazing outdoor park area with a charming centerpiece gazebo lakeside, full indoor climate-controlled Basketball/volleyball court, two swimming pools with spas with barbecue grills and picnic tables. A state of art Fitness Center Facility including brand new weight lifting equipment, treadmills with video viewing and child's play area. On site marketplace for convenient shopping and Banking ATM facility. Luxurious clubhouse facility with wide-screen TV and Billiard table. Resident business center with wireless high-speed internet access. An amazing paved nature/jogging trail area. With all that The Hamptons has to offer you can make this more than just a home. Call Us Today for a viewing. All Applicants must pass background check! Available 5/25/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD have any available units?
3209 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3209 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3209 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3209 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3209 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3209 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 3209 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 3209 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3209 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 3209 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 3209 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3209 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3209 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir
Orlando, FL 32839
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd
Orlando, FL 32837
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach