Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3209 Parkchester Square Blvd., #304

3209 Parkchester Square Boulevard · (407) 846-8846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3209 Parkchester Square Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3209 Parkchester Square Blvd., #304 - .. · Avail. Aug 7

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1043 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
3209 Parkchester Square Blvd., #304 - .. Available 08/07/20 Metrowest Condo at The Hamptons, Orlando - Unfurnished 2 bedroom & 1 bath 3rd floor condo with over 1,000 sq ft. Open floor plan with many upgrades, carpet flooring and spacious bedrooms. Kitchen has stainless stove and dishwasher, counter bar and separate dining area. Ceiling fans in all rooms, living room with crown molding, double glass patio doors leading to balcony and laundry room equipped with washer and dryer..

Available on or after August 7, 2020, depending on move out condition.

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 month lease
HOA application required, cost of $100 per adult to be processed before ours. No evictions or felonies EVER.
$75 application fee per adult
$125 Lease Doc Fee (after application has been approved)
$5 Monthly Tech Fee
Sorry, this home is not under the section 8 housing program

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3303971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 Parkchester Square Blvd., #304 have any available units?
3209 Parkchester Square Blvd., #304 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3209 Parkchester Square Blvd., #304 have?
Some of 3209 Parkchester Square Blvd., #304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 Parkchester Square Blvd., #304 currently offering any rent specials?
3209 Parkchester Square Blvd., #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 Parkchester Square Blvd., #304 pet-friendly?
No, 3209 Parkchester Square Blvd., #304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3209 Parkchester Square Blvd., #304 offer parking?
No, 3209 Parkchester Square Blvd., #304 does not offer parking.
Does 3209 Parkchester Square Blvd., #304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3209 Parkchester Square Blvd., #304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 Parkchester Square Blvd., #304 have a pool?
No, 3209 Parkchester Square Blvd., #304 does not have a pool.
Does 3209 Parkchester Square Blvd., #304 have accessible units?
No, 3209 Parkchester Square Blvd., #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 Parkchester Square Blvd., #304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3209 Parkchester Square Blvd., #304 has units with dishwashers.
