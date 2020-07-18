Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

3209 Parkchester Square Blvd., #304 - .. Available 08/07/20 Metrowest Condo at The Hamptons, Orlando - Unfurnished 2 bedroom & 1 bath 3rd floor condo with over 1,000 sq ft. Open floor plan with many upgrades, carpet flooring and spacious bedrooms. Kitchen has stainless stove and dishwasher, counter bar and separate dining area. Ceiling fans in all rooms, living room with crown molding, double glass patio doors leading to balcony and laundry room equipped with washer and dryer..



Available on or after August 7, 2020, depending on move out condition.



Call today to schedule your private showing!

Ackley Florida Property Management

(407) 349-8080

www.ackleyflorida.com



12 month lease

HOA application required, cost of $100 per adult to be processed before ours. No evictions or felonies EVER.

$75 application fee per adult

$125 Lease Doc Fee (after application has been approved)

$5 Monthly Tech Fee

Sorry, this home is not under the section 8 housing program



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3303971)