32 W Illiana Street, Orlando, FL 32806 South Orange
Amenities
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great SODO first floor unit. This two bedroom one bath is in great condition in a private area near the New Lucky Supermarket. It has a private off street parking. The trash, water, sewer and grounds keeping are all included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 32 W ILLIANA STREET have any available units?
32 W ILLIANA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 32 W ILLIANA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
32 W ILLIANA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.