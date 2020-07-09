All apartments in Orlando
32 W ILLIANA STREET

32 W Illiana Street · No Longer Available
Location

32 W Illiana Street, Orlando, FL 32806
South Orange

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great SODO first floor unit. This two bedroom one bath is in great condition in a private area near the New Lucky Supermarket. It has a private off street parking. The trash, water, sewer and grounds keeping are all included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 W ILLIANA STREET have any available units?
32 W ILLIANA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 32 W ILLIANA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
32 W ILLIANA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 W ILLIANA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 32 W ILLIANA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 32 W ILLIANA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 32 W ILLIANA STREET offers parking.
Does 32 W ILLIANA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 W ILLIANA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 W ILLIANA STREET have a pool?
No, 32 W ILLIANA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 32 W ILLIANA STREET have accessible units?
No, 32 W ILLIANA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 32 W ILLIANA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 W ILLIANA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 W ILLIANA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 W ILLIANA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

