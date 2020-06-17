All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

3102 E Jefferson St

3102 Jefferson Street · (407) 422-6783
Location

3102 Jefferson Street, Orlando, FL 32803
East Central Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
NEW LOWER PRICE AND COVID -19 RELIEF MOVE IN PROGRAM - Discount of $150 Per Month for remainder of 2020.

APPLY NOW, MOVE IN THIS WEEK! Fully renovated duplex. Milk District convenience! Enjoy breakfast in custom designed kitchen, complete with granite countertops, dark wood cabinets and new black appliances. New Central HVAC system, freshly polished terrazzo floors, fully renovated bathroom and more. Covered carport, laundry and storage room and private backyard add to the charm.

Go to www.rentinorangecounty.com to apply. No cost for initial application.
Rent will increase back to Market Rent of $1,295 on Jan. 1, 2021.
Minutes to Downtown Orlando! Close to major highways, Milk District businesses, Orlando Executive Airport, as well as Colonialtown, Mills/50 and downtown shoppes and restaurants. Nearby parks include Festival Park, Dickson Azalea Park, Lake Underhill and Greenwood Urban Wetlands. Just 11 miles or 30 minutes to OIA.

First month's rent plus deposit needed to move in.

Updated landscaping includes new grass!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 E Jefferson St have any available units?
3102 E Jefferson St has a unit available for $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3102 E Jefferson St have?
Some of 3102 E Jefferson St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 E Jefferson St currently offering any rent specials?
3102 E Jefferson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 E Jefferson St pet-friendly?
No, 3102 E Jefferson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3102 E Jefferson St offer parking?
Yes, 3102 E Jefferson St does offer parking.
Does 3102 E Jefferson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3102 E Jefferson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 E Jefferson St have a pool?
No, 3102 E Jefferson St does not have a pool.
Does 3102 E Jefferson St have accessible units?
No, 3102 E Jefferson St does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 E Jefferson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3102 E Jefferson St has units with dishwashers.
