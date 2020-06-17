3102 E Jefferson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

NEW LOWER PRICE AND COVID -19 RELIEF MOVE IN PROGRAM - Discount of $150 Per Month for remainder of 2020.



APPLY NOW, MOVE IN THIS WEEK! Fully renovated duplex. Milk District convenience! Enjoy breakfast in custom designed kitchen, complete with granite countertops, dark wood cabinets and new black appliances. New Central HVAC system, freshly polished terrazzo floors, fully renovated bathroom and more. Covered carport, laundry and storage room and private backyard add to the charm.



Go to www.rentinorangecounty.com to apply. No cost for initial application.

Rent will increase back to Market Rent of $1,295 on Jan. 1, 2021.

Minutes to Downtown Orlando! Close to major highways, Milk District businesses, Orlando Executive Airport, as well as Colonialtown, Mills/50 and downtown shoppes and restaurants. Nearby parks include Festival Park, Dickson Azalea Park, Lake Underhill and Greenwood Urban Wetlands. Just 11 miles or 30 minutes to OIA.



First month's rent plus deposit needed to move in.



Updated landscaping includes new grass!