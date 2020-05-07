3100 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Great opportunity to rent a 3-bedroom 3-full bath multi-level style villa in the quiet and secure gated Wimbledon Park Condominium community. On the main level you have a great room with cathedral ceiling, a kitchen with eat-in area, laundry, a split 2 bedroom floor plan with one being a master suite and a screened-in porch. On the third level you have another comfortable master suite with walk-in closet that gives you even more privacy. Wonderful amenities are available with pool, tennis courts, club house and gym. Conveniently located to major roadways, Orlando International Airport, shopping and dining.