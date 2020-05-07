All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 3100 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3100 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD
Last updated November 22 2019 at 1:36 AM

3100 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD

3100 Semoran Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Semoran
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3100 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Great opportunity to rent a 3-bedroom 3-full bath multi-level style villa in the quiet and secure gated Wimbledon Park Condominium community. On the main level you have a great room with cathedral ceiling, a kitchen with eat-in area, laundry, a split 2 bedroom floor plan with one being a master suite and a screened-in porch. On the third level you have another comfortable master suite with walk-in closet that gives you even more privacy. Wonderful amenities are available with pool, tennis courts, club house and gym. Conveniently located to major roadways, Orlando International Airport, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD have any available units?
3100 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3100 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3100 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3100 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3100 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 3100 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 3100 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3100 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 3100 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 3100 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3100 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive
Orlando, FL 32835
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave
Orlando, FL 32803
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach