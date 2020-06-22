309 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Opportunities like this rarely come on the market! The charm of a 1925 bungalow beautifully restored and updated to accommodate 21st century living. A 2/1 offering 1203 square ft. of living space and an extra 10 x 10 bonus room off of the master bedroom. * New kitchen with granite counter-tops and full sized appliances * Renovated bathroom * Completely re-wired to meet current electric codes and support today's electrical needs * Refinished Heart-of-Pine floors * Showings are scheduled with the tenant for Monday and Thursday evenings (5 pm - 7 pm) as well as Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Times are subject to change so please call for an appointment.