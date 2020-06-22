All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

309 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD

309 S Lawsona Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

309 S Lawsona Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32801
Lawsona- Fern Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Opportunities like this rarely come on the market! The charm of a 1925 bungalow beautifully restored and updated to accommodate 21st century living. A 2/1 offering 1203 square ft. of living space and an extra 10 x 10 bonus room off of the master bedroom. * New kitchen with granite counter-tops and full sized appliances * Renovated bathroom * Completely re-wired to meet current electric codes and support today's electrical needs * Refinished Heart-of-Pine floors * Showings are scheduled with the tenant for Monday and Thursday evenings (5 pm - 7 pm) as well as Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Times are subject to change so please call for an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD have any available units?
309 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD have?
Some of 309 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
309 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 309 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 309 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 309 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 309 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 309 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 309 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 309 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 309 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
