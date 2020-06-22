309 S Lawsona Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32801 Lawsona- Fern Creek
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
Opportunities like this rarely come on the market! The charm of a 1925 bungalow beautifully restored and updated to accommodate 21st century living. A 2/1 offering 1203 square ft. of living space and an extra 10 x 10 bonus room off of the master bedroom. * New kitchen with granite counter-tops and full sized appliances * Renovated bathroom * Completely re-wired to meet current electric codes and support today's electrical needs * Refinished Heart-of-Pine floors * Showings are scheduled with the tenant for Monday and Thursday evenings (5 pm - 7 pm) as well as Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Times are subject to change so please call for an appointment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
