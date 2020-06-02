309 E CONCORD STREET

Amenities

Rare rental opportunity! Enjoy living in this remodeled impeccable Lake Eola Heights home with pool! Located in the heart of downtown, just minutes from Lake Eola, Thornton Park, Colonialtown and College Park. Easy access to major highways. New roof and new A/C unit. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Laundry room in basement with washer and dryer and lots of storage. Newly redone landscaping with uplighting in a fenced lot with lots of privacy. Pool and lawn maintenance included with monthly rental. Anyone's dream home!