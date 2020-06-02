All apartments in Orlando
309 E CONCORD STREET
309 E CONCORD STREET

309 E Concord Street · No Longer Available
Location

309 E Concord Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Eola Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Rare rental opportunity! Enjoy living in this remodeled impeccable Lake Eola Heights home with pool! Located in the heart of downtown, just minutes from Lake Eola, Thornton Park, Colonialtown and College Park. Easy access to major highways. New roof and new A/C unit. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Laundry room in basement with washer and dryer and lots of storage. Newly redone landscaping with uplighting in a fenced lot with lots of privacy. Pool and lawn maintenance included with monthly rental. Anyone's dream home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 E CONCORD STREET have any available units?
309 E CONCORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 E CONCORD STREET have?
Some of 309 E CONCORD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 E CONCORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
309 E CONCORD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 E CONCORD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 309 E CONCORD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 309 E CONCORD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 309 E CONCORD STREET does offer parking.
Does 309 E CONCORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 E CONCORD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 E CONCORD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 309 E CONCORD STREET has a pool.
Does 309 E CONCORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 309 E CONCORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 309 E CONCORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 E CONCORD STREET has units with dishwashers.
