304 E. South St. #5024.
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

304 E. South St. #5024

304 E South St · (407) 641-5049
Location

304 E South St, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 304 E. South St. #5024 · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
gym
pool
ceiling fan
accessible
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
gym
parking
pool
1 Bedroom Downtown Orlando Condo At The Grande -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

Pets: Sorry, No Pets Allowed
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1150.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1225.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1225.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1150.00/mo
304 E. South St. #5024
Orlando, Florida, 32801
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

Subdivision: The Grande
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Property Sub Type: Condo
Square Ft: 667
Year Built: 2002

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*Priced Cheap
*Very Clean Property
*5th Floor Unit
*1 Parking Spot
*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms
*COMMUNITY Is Gated!
*COMMUNITY Pool
*COMMUNITY Fitness Center
*Living & Dining Rooms
*Eat in Kitchen
*Hardwood Flooring
*Tile In Wet Arears
*Carpeted Bedrooms
*JUST 1 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*JUST 25 MINUTES To: The Airport
*CONVENIENT To: I-4, 408, 417 & 50
*CONVENIENT To: Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center
*CONVENIENT To: Downtown Restaurants
*JUST 10 MINUTES To: Mall At Millenia
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: Sorry, No Pets Allowed
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: Take the 1st right onto S Orange Ave. Take the 1st left onto E Anderson St. Turn left onto S Rosalind Ave. Turn right at the 2nd cross street onto E Jackson St. Take the 1st right onto Liberty Ave. Turn right onto E South St.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 304 E. South St. #5024 have any available units?
304 E. South St. #5024 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 E. South St. #5024 have?
Some of 304 E. South St. #5024's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 E. South St. #5024 currently offering any rent specials?
304 E. South St. #5024 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 E. South St. #5024 pet-friendly?
No, 304 E. South St. #5024 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 304 E. South St. #5024 offer parking?
Yes, 304 E. South St. #5024 offers parking.
Does 304 E. South St. #5024 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 E. South St. #5024 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 E. South St. #5024 have a pool?
Yes, 304 E. South St. #5024 has a pool.
Does 304 E. South St. #5024 have accessible units?
Yes, 304 E. South St. #5024 has accessible units.
Does 304 E. South St. #5024 have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 E. South St. #5024 does not have units with dishwashers.

