Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible gym parking pool

1 Bedroom Downtown Orlando Condo At The Grande -

Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.



View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/files/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_5_20_20.pdf



Pets: Sorry, No Pets Allowed

AVAILABLE: NOW



AVAILABLE: NOW

Price: $1150.00/mo (first 120 days), then $1225.00/mo for remainder of 12-month lease. Security deposit: $1225.00. Lease must be signed within 3 days of initial viewing and occupancy must begin within 14 days. If lease is terminated early, the discounted amount from first 120 days will be charged as additional rent.



Price: $1150.00/mo

304 E. South St. #5024

Orlando, Florida, 32801

Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management

Subdivision: The Grande

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Property Sub Type: Condo

Square Ft: 667

Year Built: 2002



*Very Clean Property

*5th Floor Unit

*1 Parking Spot

*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms

*COMMUNITY Is Gated!

*COMMUNITY Pool

*COMMUNITY Fitness Center

*Living & Dining Rooms

*Eat in Kitchen

*Hardwood Flooring

*Tile In Wet Arears

*Carpeted Bedrooms

*JUST 1 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando

*JUST 25 MINUTES To: The Airport

*CONVENIENT To: I-4, 408, 417 & 50

*CONVENIENT To: Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center

*CONVENIENT To: Downtown Restaurants

*JUST 10 MINUTES To: Mall At Millenia

*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED

*Blinds INCLUDED

*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info

*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.

*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.

*Pets: Sorry, No Pets Allowed

*AVAILABLE: NOW



DRIVING DIRECTIONS: Take the 1st right onto S Orange Ave. Take the 1st left onto E Anderson St. Turn left onto S Rosalind Ave. Turn right at the 2nd cross street onto E Jackson St. Take the 1st right onto Liberty Ave. Turn right onto E South St.



Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).



All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.



