3030 Semoran Blvd F-11 ORANGE

3030 Semoran Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3030 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo For Rent at 3030 S. Semoran Blvd. Unit F-11 Orlando, Fl. 32822 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo For Rent at 3030 S. Semoran Blvd. Unit F-11 Orlando, Fl. 32822. This Condo has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C. Call to schedule showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Cristina Burgos at 407-361-7193 or Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-367-3936.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to cristinaburgos.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take I-4 East, Take the FL-408/East-West Expwy exit, EXIT 82A., Take the Andes Ave exit, EXIT 14, toward FL-436/Semoran Blvd., Merge onto Lake Underhill Rd, Turn right onto S Semoran Blvd/FL-436.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5501231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 Semoran Blvd F-11 ORANGE have any available units?
3030 Semoran Blvd F-11 ORANGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 3030 Semoran Blvd F-11 ORANGE currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Semoran Blvd F-11 ORANGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Semoran Blvd F-11 ORANGE pet-friendly?
No, 3030 Semoran Blvd F-11 ORANGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3030 Semoran Blvd F-11 ORANGE offer parking?
No, 3030 Semoran Blvd F-11 ORANGE does not offer parking.
Does 3030 Semoran Blvd F-11 ORANGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 Semoran Blvd F-11 ORANGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Semoran Blvd F-11 ORANGE have a pool?
No, 3030 Semoran Blvd F-11 ORANGE does not have a pool.
Does 3030 Semoran Blvd F-11 ORANGE have accessible units?
No, 3030 Semoran Blvd F-11 ORANGE does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Semoran Blvd F-11 ORANGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3030 Semoran Blvd F-11 ORANGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3030 Semoran Blvd F-11 ORANGE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3030 Semoran Blvd F-11 ORANGE has units with air conditioning.
