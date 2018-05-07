All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 3015 E Jefferson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3015 E Jefferson St
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

3015 E Jefferson St

3015 Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3015 Jefferson Street, Orlando, FL 32803
East Central Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3015 E Jefferson St - Beautiful 2 bedroom in Orlando FL

(RLNE5662489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3015 E Jefferson St have any available units?
3015 E Jefferson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 3015 E Jefferson St currently offering any rent specials?
3015 E Jefferson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 E Jefferson St pet-friendly?
No, 3015 E Jefferson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3015 E Jefferson St offer parking?
No, 3015 E Jefferson St does not offer parking.
Does 3015 E Jefferson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3015 E Jefferson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 E Jefferson St have a pool?
No, 3015 E Jefferson St does not have a pool.
Does 3015 E Jefferson St have accessible units?
No, 3015 E Jefferson St does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 E Jefferson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3015 E Jefferson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3015 E Jefferson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3015 E Jefferson St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way
Orlando, FL 32810
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach