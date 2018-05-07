Rent Calculator
3015 E Jefferson St
3015 Jefferson Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3015 Jefferson Street, Orlando, FL 32803
East Central Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3015 E Jefferson St - Beautiful 2 bedroom in Orlando FL
(RLNE5662489)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3015 E Jefferson St have any available units?
3015 E Jefferson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 3015 E Jefferson St currently offering any rent specials?
3015 E Jefferson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 E Jefferson St pet-friendly?
No, 3015 E Jefferson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 3015 E Jefferson St offer parking?
No, 3015 E Jefferson St does not offer parking.
Does 3015 E Jefferson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3015 E Jefferson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 E Jefferson St have a pool?
No, 3015 E Jefferson St does not have a pool.
Does 3015 E Jefferson St have accessible units?
No, 3015 E Jefferson St does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 E Jefferson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3015 E Jefferson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3015 E Jefferson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3015 E Jefferson St does not have units with air conditioning.
