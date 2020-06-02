Rent Calculator
3007 Jefferson
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM
3007 Jefferson
3007 Jefferson Street
No Longer Available
Location
3007 Jefferson Street, Orlando, FL 32803
East Central Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3007 Jefferson have any available units?
3007 Jefferson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 3007 Jefferson currently offering any rent specials?
3007 Jefferson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 Jefferson pet-friendly?
No, 3007 Jefferson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 3007 Jefferson offer parking?
No, 3007 Jefferson does not offer parking.
Does 3007 Jefferson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 Jefferson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 Jefferson have a pool?
No, 3007 Jefferson does not have a pool.
Does 3007 Jefferson have accessible units?
No, 3007 Jefferson does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 Jefferson have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 Jefferson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3007 Jefferson have units with air conditioning?
No, 3007 Jefferson does not have units with air conditioning.
