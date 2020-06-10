300 E South Street Unit 2006

Amenities
1/1 For Rent at the Grande Downtown Orlando. - 1/1 For Rent at the Grande Downtown Orlando. Upgraded 2nd floor unit with wood floors! Walk in closet! Assigned Parking! Available NOW!
There is a $55 application fee per adult.
Requirements for Approval are:
Income over three times the monthly rent
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 620 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit under 580 will be declined
You may apply at incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.
Please call Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.
