300 E South Street Unit 2006

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

1/1 For Rent at the Grande Downtown Orlando. - 1/1 For Rent at the Grande Downtown Orlando. Upgraded 2nd floor unit with wood floors! Walk in closet! Assigned Parking! Available NOW!



There is a $55 application fee per adult.

Requirements for Approval are:

Income over three times the monthly rent

No Evictions

Credit Scores under 620 are subject to a higher deposit

Credit under 580 will be declined

You may apply at incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.



Please call Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.



