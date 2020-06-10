All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

300 E South Street Unit 2006

300 South Street · No Longer Available
Location

300 South Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1/1 For Rent at the Grande Downtown Orlando. - 1/1 For Rent at the Grande Downtown Orlando. Upgraded 2nd floor unit with wood floors! Walk in closet! Assigned Parking! Available NOW!

There is a $55 application fee per adult.
Requirements for Approval are:
Income over three times the monthly rent
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 620 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit under 580 will be declined
You may apply at incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.

Please call Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE1891053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 E South Street Unit 2006 have any available units?
300 E South Street Unit 2006 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 E South Street Unit 2006 have?
Some of 300 E South Street Unit 2006's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 E South Street Unit 2006 currently offering any rent specials?
300 E South Street Unit 2006 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 E South Street Unit 2006 pet-friendly?
No, 300 E South Street Unit 2006 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 300 E South Street Unit 2006 offer parking?
Yes, 300 E South Street Unit 2006 offers parking.
Does 300 E South Street Unit 2006 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 E South Street Unit 2006 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 E South Street Unit 2006 have a pool?
No, 300 E South Street Unit 2006 does not have a pool.
Does 300 E South Street Unit 2006 have accessible units?
No, 300 E South Street Unit 2006 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 E South Street Unit 2006 have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 E South Street Unit 2006 does not have units with dishwashers.

