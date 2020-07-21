Rent Calculator
30 W ILLIANA STREET
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
30 W ILLIANA STREET
30 W Illiana St
·
No Longer Available
Location
30 W Illiana St, Orlando, FL 32806
South Orange
Amenities
in unit laundry
carport
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Great unit in SODO 1/2 duplex and an upstairs unit. This unit has two bedrooms and one bath, updated kitchen, tile floors throughout. Washer and Dryer and carport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 30 W ILLIANA STREET have any available units?
30 W ILLIANA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 30 W ILLIANA STREET have?
Some of 30 W ILLIANA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 30 W ILLIANA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
30 W ILLIANA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 W ILLIANA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 30 W ILLIANA STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 30 W ILLIANA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 30 W ILLIANA STREET offers parking.
Does 30 W ILLIANA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 W ILLIANA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 W ILLIANA STREET have a pool?
No, 30 W ILLIANA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 30 W ILLIANA STREET have accessible units?
No, 30 W ILLIANA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 30 W ILLIANA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 W ILLIANA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
