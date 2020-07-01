Rent Calculator
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2955 Upper Park Rd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2955 Upper Park Rd
2955 Upper Park Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2955 Upper Park Road, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2955 Upper Park Rd - Property Id: 243690
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243690
Property Id 243690
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5642259)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2955 Upper Park Rd have any available units?
2955 Upper Park Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 2955 Upper Park Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2955 Upper Park Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2955 Upper Park Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2955 Upper Park Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 2955 Upper Park Rd offer parking?
No, 2955 Upper Park Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2955 Upper Park Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2955 Upper Park Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2955 Upper Park Rd have a pool?
No, 2955 Upper Park Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2955 Upper Park Rd have accessible units?
No, 2955 Upper Park Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2955 Upper Park Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2955 Upper Park Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2955 Upper Park Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2955 Upper Park Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
