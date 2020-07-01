All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2955 Upper Park Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2955 Upper Park Rd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

2955 Upper Park Rd

2955 Upper Park Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Baldwin Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2955 Upper Park Road, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2955 Upper Park Rd - Property Id: 243690

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243690
Property Id 243690

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5642259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2955 Upper Park Rd have any available units?
2955 Upper Park Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 2955 Upper Park Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2955 Upper Park Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2955 Upper Park Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2955 Upper Park Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2955 Upper Park Rd offer parking?
No, 2955 Upper Park Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2955 Upper Park Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2955 Upper Park Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2955 Upper Park Rd have a pool?
No, 2955 Upper Park Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2955 Upper Park Rd have accessible units?
No, 2955 Upper Park Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2955 Upper Park Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2955 Upper Park Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2955 Upper Park Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2955 Upper Park Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir
Orlando, FL 32839
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach